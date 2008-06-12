Philips launches two Faxjet fax machines

The Philips Faxjet 525 and 555 are aimed squarely at small businesses and home offices, delivering fax, phone and copy facilities.

They also feature VIP ringer melodies, call log buffer and SMS functionality which enables users to send, receive, forward, print and save SMS messages via the landline.

In addition, an anti-junk fax feature allows users to define and block up to ten numbers.

The integrated copier includes a multi-copying function for up

to nine pages, and a zoom function for enlarging and reducing of originals as well as 64 greyscale printing.

Both models are equipped with a timer function that allows users to postpone the dispatch of faxes for up to 24 hours.

Another feature is the broadcasting function which allows you to define and store groups of contacts.

And the Faxjet 555 also includes an answering machine with a recording time of up to 30 minutes.

The Faxjet 525 is priced £69.99 and Faxjet 555 is £89.99.

Both are available through Staples.