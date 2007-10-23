CitizenM hotels launch gadget packed hotel room

Checking into a hotel room in the future could be very different in the future thanks to a new hotel chain and Philips.

Opening at Schiphol Airport in early 2008, the first implementation of the citizenM hotels (which stands for citizen mobile) promise "affordable luxury" and aim to be one step above your regular ibis or Travelodge.

But its not just a case of sticking in the odd mod-con and flat screen television that will make these hotels, 20 of which are planned in the next 5 years across Europe the best place to stay, but that technology that has gone into making and developing them.

Each room will be factory built and be instantly operational with the connection of just four cables. Additional modular rooms can be delivered onsite to facilitate increased demand.

If that wasn't enough the creators have actually thought about what as a traveller you need, so a big 6ft by 6ft bed will be standard, alongside free Wi-Fi, free movies (including adult), and UK, Europe and US plug sockets.

At the heart of the room is a portable interface, the Moodpad from Philips, which controls the room’s ambient lighting solutions so that guests can tune their room to their personal needs. At the touch of a button, guests can switch from warm colours, closed blinds, digital art, ambiance music and a cozy temperature to more functional lighting and ambience that is optimised for mobile working.

Personal preferences are stored on a central server and a personal RFID room key card means you'll not only cut out the line at reception but will also be able to carry your profile with you.

Rooms are expected to vary from 70 to 140 euros depending on demand.