Philips releases PMC7230 Portable Media Center with 30GB of storage

Philips has brought out a raft of products as part of its Holiday in June campaign.

The latest addition is the Portable Media Center, which lets you view movies on a slightly bigger screen than the one on the iPod Video.

Unlike many portable media devices, using the USB or TV connections, the 30GB PMC7230 can record TV broadcasts live, as well as store videos from DVDs to be watched on its 3.5 inch screen.

It's also PlaysForSure compatible, so that it works with audio services like Musicmatch and Napster, as well as with video services Vongo and Movielink.

Helpfully, Philips has built a stand in the back so that you don't have to hold the device while watching a film.

The battery purports to play video for up to 5 hours, and up to 18 hours of music.

The PMC7230 will be available in the US in September for $349.