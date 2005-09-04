  Philips goes soft with interactive pillow at IFA 2005

Philips demonstrated an interactive pillow at this years IFA 2005 show in Berlin, Germany that will allow users to text messages or data to it.

Called photonic textiles, the fabrics contain lighting systems and can therefore serve as displays. At first glance, objects such as clothing, towels, upholstery, and drapes would seem unlikely places on which to place intelligent and interactive systems.

The science and technology behind it is an interconnecting material made entirely of cloth.

On these backing, the researchers have placed passive matrices of compact RGB LEDs.

Since the fabric material covering the miniature light sources naturally diffuses light, each pixel seems bigger than it actually is. The LEDs, therefore, remain small and unobtrusive, while the fabric retains its soft look and feel.

Philips has then added the ability to send text messages via SMS and Bluetooth so users can interact with the device.