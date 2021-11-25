(Pocket-lint) - Beer retailer Beer Hawk is offering some superb Black Friday deals on a PerfectDraft machine and a 6-litre keg to go with it - ideal for getting your party started this Christmas.

The PerfectDraft is made by Philips and, when matched with one of over 40 different kegs from all manner of beer brands, it can pour the perfect pint every time. What's more, there are more than 10 pints of lager, IPA or another of your favourite tipples in each keg.

The machine chills the beer down to 3-degrees and keeps it fresh for up to 30 days. It also comes with an LED readout telling you the temperature and how much is left to pour.

There are a number of deals on Beer Hawk's site, which you can check out below.

PerfectDraft Goose Island starter bundle - just £233.50 If a nice IPA is more your thing, this starter bundle includes two glasses, the PerfectDraft machine and the great Goose Island IPA. It's reduced to £283.50 £233.50. View offer

PerfectDraft machine and glasses for under £200 If you plan to add a keg later or want one that's not included in a starter bundle, this deal is the one for you. Get the machine and two glasses for the amazing price of £249 £199. View offer

Bear Hawk also sells more than 40 different kegs for the PerfectDraft and is offering 15 per cent off if you buy three.

If you return a keg, you also get £5 in beer tokens to redeem on a further visit. Check out all the Beer Hawk keg deals here.