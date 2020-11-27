(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday wouldn't be quite the same without premium personal care electronics seeing their inordinate price tags slashed to semi-reasonable levels - and Philips' top electric shaver has joined the pile.

While deals in this area do have a tendency to be slightly loathsome, this is an excellent saving - the Philips Series 9000 is available from Amazon for just £139.99, down from its previous asking price of - wait for it - £449.

That gives you a total saving of £310, and we're not really sure you're going to do much better over the sales period.

So, what makes this particular model so excessively expensive, only to find itself in the mid-level price bracket for Black Friday?

Well, while you might be expecting a razer this expensive to let you just simply flick through different facial hair looks, make you breakfast in bed and maybe do your tax returns, it is, simply, just a masterful shaver.

Depending on how seriously you take your face, though, it could be the one for you. The Series 9000 gives you eight-directional ContourDetect, letting the heads follow contours and cut closer, with three settings available for you to cycle through. Included is also a beard trimming attachment and travel pouch.

You'll have to act extremely fast if you want this mind-bending shaving experience for yourself, though. Amazon is currently running this deal until midnight GMT, and, as we say, we're not sure it can receive a bigger discount than its current one.

Writing by Conor Allison.