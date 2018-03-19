  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Philips gadget news

Get a Philips Sonicare toothbrush for £60 and have pearly whites for less

|
Amazon Get a Philips Sonicare toothbrush for £60 and have pearly whites for less

It wouldn't be an Amazon sales week without a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush being sold for a bargain price. This Easter week, it's the turn of the Sonicare FlexCare Platinum electric toothbrush to be discounted. 

You can grab one now for £60, instead of £240, saving you a huge £180.

With three intensity settings and three different cleaning modes, the FlexCare Platinum promises to remove 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, giving you a Hollywood smile in no time at all. 

Philips' AdaptiveClean brush head adjusts to the unique contours of your teeth and gums to alleviate pressure and keep your gums healthy, while a pressure sensor built into the brush itself will vibrate if you're showing your teeth a little too much cleaning love. 

A built-in rechargeable battery with three week battery life and a supplied carry case make it the ideal travel companion. You get the FlexCare brush, one AdaptiveClean brush head, charging cable and carry case for your £60, with several other compatible brush heads being available to buy. 

This deal only lasts for one day, so be quick to snap it up.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more
  2. Get a Philips Sonicare toothbrush for £60 and have pearly whites for less
  3. Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin, Fitbit and more
  4. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
  5. World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
  1. 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
  2. The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
  3. Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
  4. Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
  5. Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon

Comments