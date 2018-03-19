Get a Philips Sonicare toothbrush for £60 and have pearly whites for less

It wouldn't be an Amazon sales week without a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush being sold for a bargain price. This Easter week, it's the turn of the Sonicare FlexCare Platinum electric toothbrush to be discounted.

You can grab one now for £60, instead of £240, saving you a huge £180.

With three intensity settings and three different cleaning modes, the FlexCare Platinum promises to remove 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, giving you a Hollywood smile in no time at all.

Philips' AdaptiveClean brush head adjusts to the unique contours of your teeth and gums to alleviate pressure and keep your gums healthy, while a pressure sensor built into the brush itself will vibrate if you're showing your teeth a little too much cleaning love.

A built-in rechargeable battery with three week battery life and a supplied carry case make it the ideal travel companion. You get the FlexCare brush, one AdaptiveClean brush head, charging cable and carry case for your £60, with several other compatible brush heads being available to buy.

This deal only lasts for one day, so be quick to snap it up.