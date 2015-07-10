Let it go! Frozen's Elsa and Olaf SoftPals lights vie for your kids' cuddles

Would you cuddle a light? That's what Philips and Disney are hoping your kids will do with a new range of family-friendly lights that are suitable for snuggling with.

The company, that has all but pulled out of anything other than lighting and healthcare, has teamed up with Disney to create a new range of lights shaped as some of the movie company's favourite characters.

Called SoftPals, the glowing lights have been specially designed for children and are battery powered, saving the need to find a spare power socket in their bedroom.

The lights are made out of a soft and squeezable silicon material, meaning they can take them to bed and cuddle them when they want.

So far there are a range of different characters available from traditional Disney and Pixar movies, plus Marvel super-heroes.

Characters include snow queen Elsa and talking snowman Olaf from Frozen, scare duo Sully and Mike from Monsters Inc., and the web-slinger himself Spider-Man.

The lights also have a self timer that can be switched on for five minutes by simply tilting the device.

The new SoftPal lights will cost £14.99 each and will be available from Amazon and Argos in the coming weeks.