Philips Xelsis Digital ID: A fingerprint away from the perfect cuppa

Waking up is always a bit of a chore, however one thing that can make the whole getting-up-and-facing-the-day routine a little less arduous is the morning cup of tea or coffee. Clearly you never want to rush the making of a cup of tea, however coffee is a different beast altogether; as such Philips has launched the Saeco Xelsis Digital ID coffee machine complete with fingerprint ID tech.

The Xelsis Digital ID doesn't just catapult the making of home-brewed coffee into the 21st century, it straps rockets to its nether regions and blasts it. By way of the fingerprint scanner the Saeco will allow six different users to select their own coffee profile, with up to nine different coffee specialities available.

And we can see this being incredibly handy for those families with an insatiable coffee addiction: just wander on down to the kitchen, bleary eyed, and with one explorative poke fresh coffee awaits to rouse and sharpen the senses.

As mentioned the machine features a unique multi-user function, and with an integrated milk function, all manner of more exotic styles of coffee will be at your fingertips - latte macchiatos or cappuccinos will no longer be a reserve of the rich and famous.

"The pre-brewing system moisturises the coffee beans before brewing to help extract their full flavour intensity and rich aroma. The longer the pre-brewing system is activated, the more tasty the Espresso. The 15 bar pump guarantees the correct pressure for an authentic Espresso with perfect aroma and crema layer."

However, apart from the finger print scanner, one of the best features is that the Xelsis Digital ID will perform automatic cleaning and de-scaling cycles, meaning they'll be a lot less hassle attached to your morning brew. The Philips Saeco Xelsis Digital ID will set you back £1700 and is available now from Amazon.co.uk.