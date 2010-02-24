  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Philips gadget news

Philips to launch Android-based GoGear Connect

|
  Philips to launch Android-based GoGear Connect

Philips has given journalists some info, at the company's Winter Media 2010 event, of an Android-based media player that will be hitting the markets in July 2010.

The GoGear Connect will have very much the same form factor as the newly announced GoGear Muse except it will be both GPS and Wi-Fi-enabled, as well as featuring a 3.2-inch HVGA touchscreen.

The display will have haptic feedback, there'll be Bluetooth, a microSD card slot for extending the 8GB internal memory by up to a further 32GB and a TV-out port - presumably in the same form as the 720p competent HDMI-out as featured in the latest Muse.

There will be full Android Market support, including a raft of interesting apps, with Spotify among them, for an added kick to the Philips portable music player offering.

Naturally, no prices as yet but expect more on this at IFA 2010.

PopularIn Gadgets
Want a robot dog? Sony will sell Aibo starting in September
Apple's greatest failures; from the Pippin to the Cube these are Apple's unloved devices
Anki Vector is the most adorable toy robot you're ever going to meet
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?
Comments