  Philips to launch Android-based GoGear Connect

Philips has given journalists some info, at the company's Winter Media 2010 event, of an Android-based media player that will be hitting the markets in July 2010.

The GoGear Connect will have very much the same form factor as the newly announced GoGear Muse except it will be both GPS and Wi-Fi-enabled, as well as featuring a 3.2-inch HVGA touchscreen.

The display will have haptic feedback, there'll be Bluetooth, a microSD card slot for extending the 8GB internal memory by up to a further 32GB and a TV-out port - presumably in the same form as the 720p competent HDMI-out as featured in the latest Muse.

There will be full Android Market support, including a raft of interesting apps, with Spotify among them, for an added kick to the Philips portable music player offering.

Naturally, no prices as yet but expect more on this at IFA 2010.