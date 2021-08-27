(Pocket-lint) - After a boom time for fitness equipment during the height of the pandemic, Peloton has now drastically cut the price of its original smart exercise bike with sales shrinking again.

The original bike is now 20 per cent cheaper in many markets, including the UK and US. That equates to £400 off in the UK and $400 off in the States.

It now starts at £1,395 and $1,495 respectively. All access membership is charged separately.

The Peloton Bike comes with a 21.5-inch 1080p touchscreen and a built-in, adjustable resistance knob. You can use the display to watch pretty much whatever you like on YouTube, etc, but it also feeds Peloton's numerous live and recorded exercise classes.

You can therefore take part in scheduled workouts and post your results in real-time so the instructor can see how you are doing.

"We know price remains a barrier and are pleased to offer our most popular product at an attractive everyday price point," said the firm in a letter to shareholders.

Peloton aso recently redesigned and rereleased its Tread running machine, after a number of accidents, including at least one fatality. The new model is now available in the UK and US.