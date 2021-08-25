(Pocket-lint) - Peloton is hoping you'll give the Peloton Tread a second chance.

Last May, Peloton voluntarily recalled its treadmill products, the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+, due to reports of multiple injuries and at least one death. At the time, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it had received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets, or objects being "pulled under the rear of the treadmill". That figure included reports of injuries to children, such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.

You can learn more about the recall here.

Anyway, a redesigned version of the $2,495 Peloton Tread is set to go on sale across the US, Canada, and the UK starting 30 August 2021. The new Tread will eventually also launch in Germany for €2,495. Peloton is announcing three new German running instructors, too, who will be available in the country.

Instead of sporting a 32-inch screen, this Tread is cheaper and comes with a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen packing built-in speakers. It also has a smaller footprint, coming in at 68 inches by 33 inches wide. It has a more traditional belt, too, rather than the slatted design from the original version. While the May recall of Tread offered repairs for the units that shipped earlier this year, the new model comes with all those issues already addressed, of course.

Peloton is also highlighting safety features, such as the Tread Lock passcode needed to unlock the belt before a workout, safety key, and easy-to-reach buttons.