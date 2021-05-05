(Pocket-lint) - Peloton is voluntarily recalling its treadmill products, the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+, due to reports of multiple injuries and at least one death. Here's everything you need to know about the recall, including why they're being called and how to return yours and get a refund.

In a recall announcement for the Tread+, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets, or objects being "pulled under the rear of the treadmill". That figure includes 29 reports of injuries to children, such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations. The CPSC has issued a warning about the treadmill posing “serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death".

Until now, Peloton had denied the CPSC’s claims, calling its findings “inaccurate and misleading". It also said “there is no reason to stop using the Tread Plus", if customers follow Peloton’s safety measures. Now, Peloton CEO John Foley is apologising, saying: “Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset".

Foley said Peloton will now work with the CPSC on new industry standards for treadmill safety.

Reason for recall : Adult users, children, pets, and objects can be pulled underneath

: Adult users, children, pets, and objects can be pulled underneath Injuries/deaths: Death of one six-year-old; 72 reports of injuries

Reason for recall : The touchscreen can fall off, potentially causing injury

: The touchscreen can fall off, potentially causing injury Number of injuries or deaths: No injuries reported in the US, but there are reports of minor injuries in Canada and the UK

The recall affects about 125,000 Peloton Tread+ units and around 1,050 units of the regular Peloton Tread (as well as 5,400 Tread treadmills in Canada). They're are being recalled for different reasons. With the Peloton Tread+, people may be pulled underneath the treadmill. (Keep in mind the Peloton Tread+ was also involved in the death of a child last March.) As for the Peloton Tread, it has a problem where the touchscreen may fall off and cause injury.

Units recalled: Approximately 1,050 in the US and 5,400 in Canada

Units recalled: Approximately 125,000

There are two models included in the recall. Here's how to tell if your particular Peloton treadmill is affected:

Model : TR02 (look for number printed on sticker at the front of the treadmill deck)

: TR02 (look for number printed on sticker at the front of the treadmill deck) Recall number : 21-129

: 21-129 Sale period : November 2020 through March 2021

: November 2020 through March 2021 Cost: $2,495

Model : TR01 (look for number printed on sticker at the front of the treadmill deck)

: TR01 (look for number printed on sticker at the front of the treadmill deck) Recall number : 21-128

: 21-128 Sale period : September 2018 through April 2021

: September 2018 through April 2021 Cost: $4,295

If you have one of the recalled Peloton treadmills, you can return it and get a refund (or you can get it repaired, but only if it's a Tread).

You can contact Peloton for a full refund until 6 November 2022. To contact Peloton, call 844-410-0141 (US toll-free) from 9am to 7pm ET Monday through Friday or 9am to 6:30pm ET on weekends, You can also contact Peloton online.

For more information about the Tread recall, go here.

To request a return or repair for your Tread, go here.

Consumers who do not want to return their treadmill for a refund can wait for a free inspection that will result in a repair. As part of the repair, Peloton will secure the touchscreen to the treadmill to prevent future incidents. The CPSC and Peloton will provide an update when the repair process is available.

You can contact Peloton for a full refund until 6 November 2022. To contact Peloton, call 844-410-0141 (US toll-free) from 9am to 7pm ET Monday through Friday or 9am to 6:30pm ET on weekends, You can also contact Peloton online.

For more information about the Tread+ recall, go here.

To request a return or repair for your Tread+, go here.

Consumers who do not want a refund can get a Peloton representative to move their Tread+ to a room where children or pets cannot access it. This service will be available free of charge. Peloton is also rolling out software improvements to the product that will automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorised access. This works by requiring a four-digit passcode that will unlock the Tread+ for use.

Check out our in-depth guide on Peloton and all the products and services it offers.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.