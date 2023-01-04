Next generation HyperX Pulsefire Haste mice revealed at CES

(Pocket-lint) - At CES 2023, HyperX has shown off two new variants of its awesome and affordable HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mice.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 wired and Haste 2 wireless are seemingly nifty upgrades to the previous generation which now include upgraded HyperX switches and a custom-made sensor.

These are super lightweight mice, coming in at as little as 53 grams thanks to an ultra-lightweight shell, all without using the usual honeycomb holes. These mice also pack in HyperX 26K sensor with native DPI settings up to 26,000 DPI, as well as HyperX's own switches guaranteed up to 100 million clicks.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wired also promises to deliver low latency response with up to 8,000Hz polling rate. If these new models support Nvidia Reflex, like the previous generation then they should be perfect for serious competitive gaming.

Both mice have customisable RGB lighting and six programmable buttons that you can tune in HyperX Ngenuity software.

If you prefer your gaming mice to be wireless then you'll be pleased to hear that the Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless can manage as much as 100 hours battery life before it needs charging. But when you do need to plug in you won't be too restricted thanks to the flexible HyperFlex 2 cable.

Both mice are available in black or white colourways, available from April with the wired model costing $59.99 and the wireless being $79.99. Superbly affordable considering the features on offer.

Writing by Adrian Willings.