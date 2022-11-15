Elgato's latest stream controller, the Stream Deck+ has all sorts of streamer-pleasing features

(Pocket-lint) - Elgato has revealed a new Steam Deck built to give you even more control over your stream and Elgato hardware.

The Stream Deck+ is the latest iteration of the Stream Deck with a mass of LCD keys, a dynamic touch-screen strip, several multi-function dials and much more.

Just like the other models in the line-up, it boasts LCD triggers with single and multi-action capabilities and plenty of customisation. But now the design also includes multi-function dials for fine-tuning your settings on the fly and a touch strip with gesture controls and information displays.

Stream Deck+ can be personalised in a variety of ways including with your own icons, gifs and more. You can also use it to trigger various things on your Twitch stream with on-screen gifs, sound effects and more as well as controlling various Elgato products like key lighting and webcams.

This Stream Deck gives you access to all sorts of plugins to optimise your streaming setup including plugins for Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue and many more. Elgato also offers royalty-free sound effects for use via the Stream Deck Store.

The Stream Deck+ is available to buy now from Elgato for $199.99, £209.99 or €229.99.

