Noblechairs launches two new Hero ST gaming chairs

(Pocket-lint) - Premium gaming chair manufacturer, Noblechairs, is back with two new additions to its lineup of souped-up office seating.

Dubbed the Hero ST series, the new models are closely related to the brand's best-selling Hero chair, albeit with a sizable cutout below the headrest.

We dare say it's mostly an aesthetic choice, but Noblechairs claims that it also facilities better air circulation.

Keen-eyed Noblechairs fans may have spotted this design before, it was launched as a Black Friday exclusive model in 2020 and also used as the chassis of the Star Wars collaboration Stormtrooper edition.

Now, though, it joins the brand's core lineup and brings with it all of the high-end features we've come to expect from Noblechairs.

This includes adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, a rocking mechanism and the usual reclining and height adjustability.

The Noblechairs Hero ST is available as the Black Edition, which comes with black PU synthetic leather upholstery, or the TX Edition, which comes with a fleece-backed breathable fabric in anthracite.

Both models support up to 150kg (330lbs) of weight and can recline at angles up to 125 degrees.

The chairs are available to purchase from today, the Hero ST Black edition retails for £449.99 / €469.90 / $619.00, while the Hero ST TX Edition goes for £419.99 / €419.90 / $549.00.

Writing by Luke Baker.