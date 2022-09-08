Meet the Corsair K100 Air, Corsair's thinnest keyboard to date

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair has revealed its latest flagship keyboard. An ultra-thin high-performance keyboard set to deliver a premium experience no matter what you're doing.

The Corsair K100 Air is a mechanical gaming keyboard that's been slimmed down without compromise. All the usual highlights are present including an elegant brushed aluminium frame, satisfying RGB lighting and more. But the K100 Air stands out from Corsair's other keyboards thanks to a minimalistic aesthetic and an ultra-thin body that's just 11mm at its slimmest point.

It's certainly quite a change from the previous flagship, the Corsair K100 RGB, which launched around this time of year back in 2020. That keyboard boasted some OPX optical-mechanical key switches and serious specs including 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning.

Now the focus is on a clean design and a satisfying experience. The K100 Air is a premium wireless keyboard which offers both an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection via Slipstream wireless and low-latency Bluetooth as well as a wired mode.

Corsair says that in the wired mode you can make the most of the 8,000Hz hyper-polling while in wireless you can get as much as 200 hours of battery life with the RGB off or 50 hours with it on.

There are no optical switches this time though. Instead, Corsair has opted for Cherry MX Ultra Low Profiles mechanical switches for the K100 Air. These are tactile switches that promise satisfying feedback and reliable keystrokes. A perfect mix for both gaming and productivity uses.

Like other Corsair flagships, the K100 Air is set to please in other areas too. You can customise it with up to 20 layers of RGB lighting, use the onboard memory for storing as many as 50 profiles of macros and make the most of four dedicated macro keys as well.

There's no word on pricing just yet, the Corsair K100 Air will be available to purchase from 4 October. Head over to the official site to find out more and sign up for updates.

Writing by Adrian Willings.