SteelSeries now has two Apex 9 keyboards with the world's fastest optical switches

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has been busy improving its keyboard line-up. The latest of the company's efforts include two Apex 9 keyboards. The SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL and the Apex 9 Mini. These are two compact form-factor keyboards which SteelSeries claims have the fastest optical switches in the world.

These keyboards include new SteelSeries OptiPoint technology with switches that are not only fast but are also hot-swappable (unusual for an optical switch).

SteelSeries claims these switches actuate 33 per cent faster than other optical switches and also have both a 0.2ms response time and two-point actuation options like the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini.

The two keyboards are certainly appealing and not just because of their form factor but also because of the adjustable actuation point.

These switches let you choose between 1mm and 1.5mm actuation point, with 35 grams of actuation force. This means you can swap between either a longer actuation which is more comfortable for typing and a shorter one for gaming.

That's part of the reason SteelSeries is claiming to have the fastest switches around. The low latency response times mean you shouldn't be left wanting when gaming.

The tenkeyless (TKL) version of the Apex 9 also has swappable switches, so you can change them out for Linear, Tactile and Clicky switches. While both keyboards also have PBT double-shot keycaps and other appealing features.

Plenty to like. The Apex 9 TKL and Apex 9 Mini are available now for $139.99, EU €149.99, AP $169.99 or £134.99 for the TKL or $129.99, EU €139.99, AP $149.99 or £129.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.