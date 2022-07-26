The excellent Roccat Kone XP is now available in wireless format too

(Pocket-lint) - Earlier in 2022 Roccat revealed the superb Roccat Kone XP. At the time we thought if that mouse had a wireless version it would be perfect.

Now the time has come and Roccat has revealed the Roccat Kone XP Air. A striking-looking gaming mouse complete with its own rapid charging dock and eye-catching 3D RGB.

19K DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor, 50g acceleration

2.4GHz Stellar Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity

1,000Hz polling rate

99g weight

100 hours of battery life

Titan Switch Optical mouse switches

15 programmable buttons with 29 possible functions

Roccat has taken the already excellent Roccat Kone XP and made it even better. Many of the same awesome specs are there, including the Titan Switch Optical mouse switches, the mass of programmable buttons and up to 19,000 max DPI.

Only now the Roccat Kone XP Air boasts both 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless and low latency Bluetooth. It's also shed some weight, which is an impressive feat for a wireless mouse considering the necessary tech for sending a wireless signal and maintaining battery life. As such the Kone XP Air now weighs just 99 grams instead of the 104 grams of the wired version.

Along with the mouse gamers also get an AIMO-enabled RGB charging dock. That dock is fast charge capable, meaning it can give you a boost of five extra hours of playtime within 10 minutes of the mouse being docked. When full, the Kone XP Air promises 100 hours of battery life too. Nothing to be sniffed at.

The Roccat Kone XP Air is available to pre-order now in black or white for $169.99, £149.99 or €169.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.