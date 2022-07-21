Herman Miller has partnered with G2 Esports

(Pocket-lint) - Herman Miller has announced a partnership with G2 Esports to not only supply the teams with equipment but also work on more gamer-first designs.

The luxury high-end furniture company has entered into an exclusive partnership with one of the most well-known esports brands around.

Herman Miller has said it will be G2's official chair partner - providing all the organisation's team players, creators and more with its "best-in-class" Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody gaming chairs. But will also be supplying both gaming desks and monitor arms as well.

In exchange, Herman Miller will be calling on G2's players to assist with future product development. Using expert knowledge to craft even better products for gamers in the future. This includes producing gamer-first designs but also working on things like injury prevention support as well.

Jon Campbell, the General Manager of Herman Miller Gaming has explained the logic behind the partnership further:

"When we entered the gaming space, we made a commitment to contribute to the community through products based on each gamer’s unique needs. Our vision with G2 is to continue to discover ways we can meet and support players in every aspect of the game."

G2 Esports has a wide range of experience with pro players competing in all sorts of games from League of Legends, to Fortnite, Rocket League and Valorant.

Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, CEO of G2 Esports has spoken about the partnership:

"Herman Miller is the absolute crown jewel of sitting comfort. G2 and Herman Miller are the cream of the crop and I can’t think of many better partnerships. If you ask me to team up with my ideal brands, Herman Miller would literally come in the Top 10..."

We should certainly expect to see more interesting things from Herman Miller in the future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.