SteelSeries has shrunk its fan-favourite Apex Pro keyboard into a 60% form-factor

The SteelSeries Apex keyboards have been solid favourites among gamers and reviewers alike. Now the company has made the Apex Pro smaller, faster and more adjustable.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless are two new keyboards aimed to give you more space on your desk but still pack a mighty punch.

These are 60 per cent form factor keyboards, meaning more space for your gaming mouse. Nestled inside are OmniPoint 2.0 switches. Those adjustable and customisable switches that made the Apex Pro keyboard appealing but now have been improved to give 11 times faster response time and 10 times faster actuation than classic mechanical switches.

The Apex Pro Mini's switches now operate between 0.2mm and 3.8mm with 37 individual levels of actuation on a per-key basis. With the actuation set to just 0.2mm actuation, SteelSeries claims a 0.54 ms response time for the fastest keystrokes in the world. A bold claim that SteelSeries backs up by revealing that pro gamer FaZe Karrigan became the first pro gamer to win a CS:GO major using a wireless keyboard (the Apex Pro Mini Wireless) on 23 May.

Along with adjustable actuation, the Apex Pro Mini keyboards also offer dual-action capabilities. So you can program two different keyboard actions to the same key. Meaning you can things like run and walk with one button. This is tied to actuation, so one level of keypress activates the first action and push further on the key and you get the second action.

All this keyboard excitement is rounded off with double shot PBT keycaps, a 100 million keypress guarantee and more. The Apex Pro Mini Wireless supports both Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth. While the standard Apex Pro Mini has a detachable USB-C cable and a more affordable price tag.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is set to retail for US $239.99, EU €279.99, AP $279.99. While the Apex Pro Mini is US $179.99, EU €219.99, AP $219.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.