  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Parrot gadget news

Parrot launches MKi Bluetooth music car kits

|
  Parrot launches MKi Bluetooth music car kits

Parrot has announced a new range of fitted handsfree kits - the Parrot MKi range - that reproduce calls and music through the vehicle's speakers.

The kits comes with connections for iPods, the iPhone and other MP3 players via USB and line-in as well as connecting to a Bluetooth stereo (A2DP) source.

The Parrot MKi9000 is the entry-level model, the MKi9100 gets an extra OLED screen while the Mki9200 offers a 2.4-inch colour TFT screen that can display album art and the like.

The kits offers Parrot's new self-learning voice recognition technology, as well as a the option to "explore" a list of contacts using the text-to-speech function.

All Parrot MKi kits come with a wireless multi-function RF remote control and are compatible with the optional Parrot MULTICAN unit.

The Parrot MKi range will be available in autumn 2008 priced as follows - Parrot MKi9000: £129.99, Parrot MKi9100: £149.99, Parrot MKi9200: £189.99.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
  2. 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
  3. Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
  4. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
  5. World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
  1. 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
  2. The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
  3. Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
  4. Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
  5. Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon

Comments