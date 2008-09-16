  Parrot launches MKi Bluetooth music car kits

Parrot has announced a new range of fitted handsfree kits - the Parrot MKi range - that reproduce calls and music through the vehicle's speakers.

The kits comes with connections for iPods, the iPhone and other MP3 players via USB and line-in as well as connecting to a Bluetooth stereo (A2DP) source.

The Parrot MKi9000 is the entry-level model, the MKi9100 gets an extra OLED screen while the Mki9200 offers a 2.4-inch colour TFT screen that can display album art and the like.

The kits offers Parrot's new self-learning voice recognition technology, as well as a the option to "explore" a list of contacts using the text-to-speech function.

All Parrot MKi kits come with a wireless multi-function RF remote control and are compatible with the optional Parrot MULTICAN unit.

The Parrot MKi range will be available in autumn 2008 priced as follows - Parrot MKi9000: £129.99, Parrot MKi9100: £149.99, Parrot MKi9200: £189.99.