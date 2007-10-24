Parrot DF7700, the world's first MMS digital picture frame

Parrot has announced that its "ground-breaking" MMS digital photo frame will hit stores by the end of the year, pricing as yet to be revealed.

The company says the Parrot DF7700 will let users easily display and share all their photos with anyone they want, anytime, anyplace, anywhere.

How? A SIM card with a dedicated call number built directly in to the photo frame, allowing you to send your photos straight to the DF7700 via MMS from your mobile phone, wherever you are in the world and regardless of your operator.

So, with the DF7700, you can send your photos wirelessly, and with the press of a button, to the digital photo frame from wherever you are - on hols, on a business trip, etc.

The DF7700 also features a USB connection and an SD card slot and will store over 500 snaps in its internal memory.

Offering a high-res 7-inch digital TFT LCD screen, an "ultra-easy" user interface, auto-adjustment for images to be displayed, sensor for portrait or landscape display and light sensor that adjusts brightness, the D7700 will come complete with interchangeable leather frame.