The summer gift guide: Audio gadgets

Music makes any trip or holiday better and what better way to make it more memorable, than with some great tunes? These players, speakers, and headphones will enhance that experience.
Jarre Aeroskull Nano
Small, compact, oh and crafted in the shape of a skull wearing sunglasses, the Jarre Aeroskull Nano packs a mean punch for something so small. Whether you're listening to head banging tunes or something more peaceful this can be slung in your suitcase with ease this summer. http://amzn.to/1FNFHqP
Astell&Kern AK Jr
A compact version of the Astell&Kern AK, the Junior delivers the same high resolution audio performance but in a smaller package. More powerful than the AK100, the Jr supports many various types of earphones and headphones, without the need for a separate amplifier, you get 24-bit audio support with endless file format compatibility, and 192GB of storage to fill with songs. http://amzn.to/1T1kJOz
Audeze EL-8 Closed Back
Designed by BMWDesignWorks USA, the closed-back EL-8 offers all the benefits of the open-back EL-8 - flexible, lightweight and loaded with new technology - while isolating the listener and reducing ambient noise as no sound escapes the earcups.
Braven Lux
The palm-sized Braven Lux speaker not only looks more stylish than most portable speakers but is water-resistant too. Coming with a 12-hour battery life you can borrow the charge to power your phone if needed and even take conference calls on the device thanks to a built in microphone. http://amzn.to/1IqaqAl
Braven BRV-Pro
The BRV-PRO is the world's most rugged and versatile Bluetooth Speaker of this size. Certified with an IPX7 waterproof rating, the BRV-PRO's metal housing is built to take a beating and can be outfitted with a solar charging panel, rechargeable battery pack, sound-doubling stacking plates and GoPro compatible mounting system. Add that to a 15 hour battery life, the ability to steal juice for your phone and a built in microphone and this is travel ready from the get-go. http://amzn.to/1T1l18b
Parrot Zik 2
Audio quality combined with French designer, Philippe Starck, looks ensure that you will stand out from the crowd with the Parrot Zik 2.0 headphones. This version is 17 per cent lighter than the previous generation even though there is more cushioning and still the same performance. Taking the headphones off automatically stops the music. Clever. http://amzn.to/1H6w7kC
Atomic Floyd SuperDarts Titanium
Super charged sound, these headphones have been obsessively engineered and feature 9mm dynamic driver surrounds, while air vents enable more air movement. Each set is tuned to deliver sweeping soundscapes the way nature intended: pure, unadulterated, real. http://amzn.to/1GWQFxW
Big Ben colourcube speaker
Colourful in both looks and sound, the speaker can glow a variation of colours while playing your favourite tunes. The wireless speaker has a battery life up to 8 hours of music playback and there is an included remote control for selecting colours and rhythms. You can even use the cube colour as a seat.