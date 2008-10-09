  Panasonic details "eco ideas" policy

Panasonic has announced its European targets and policy for its "eco ideas" initiative.

Planning to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 6000 tons until end of March 2010, Panasonic is also committing to launch 20 new industry-leading products by spring 2010.

Panasonic's "eco ideas" declaration focuses on three key areas: producing energy efficient products, featuring the new "eco ideas" label; reducing CO2 emissions at all manufacturing sites; and encouraging the spread of environmental activities for employees as well as customers.

As well as cleaner factories, staff schemes and initiatives to be more green, perhaps most of interest to consumers is that Panasonic will launch 20 "Superior Green Products" by the end of 2010.

The Superior Green Products are defined by Panasonic as those achieving the industry’s top environmental performance and will get an "eco ideas" label as a mark to allow consumers to easily identify such industry leading products.