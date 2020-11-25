(Pocket-lint) - Much of the Black Friday hoopla may be reserved for eye-popping TVs, flagship smartphones and the like, but we all know the true meaning of this sales holiday - picking up men's personal care electronics at a discounted rate.

Luckily, Panasonic currently has a trio of shaver deals to let you do just that, ideal for whether you want to pick up a top-end electric razor, a more affordable alternative or a beard trimmer.

The best deal of the three is undoubtedly for the standard Panasonic Electric Shaver ARC5 (also known as the LV67), currently half-price and reduced to $99.95.

If you're rocking and maintaining the clean-shaven look consistently, this is the razor for you. It features a shaving head that can pivot in 16 different directions independently, while also sensing beard densities up to 220 times per second to adjust power as you shave and ensure even results. Naturally, the ARC5 can be used as for a wet or dry shave, with a pop-up trimmer letting you trim the edges.

Not everybody is in the market for such a close-cut shave, though - or, perhaps you still don't want to spend that much, even with the devilish discount.

In that case, the Panasonic SB40 beard trimmer is likely your best bet, and has also been reduced heavily for Black Friday - it's now available for $99.95, down from $149.95. If you're often trying to just maintain a bit of stubble, this is your best bet. With the quick-adjust trimmer dial and comb attachment, you get 19 precision settings to help sculpt and detail until your face is content.

If you do want more of a traditional shaver, but want something more affordable, as we mentioned up top, the Panasonic LL41 is definitely worth exploring. Especially with a discount that takes it down to $69.95 from $99.95.

Just be aware that these rip-roaring deals may not stick around. There's no expiry time provided here, so we'd suggest those looking for a fresh shave don't dawdle - or else you'll be faced with a jaggedy beard for eternity (or until next Black Friday).

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Conor Allison.