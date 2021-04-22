(Pocket-lint) - New leaked images appear to confirm rumours that Oppo is planning to release a smart tag, just a few months after a patent for a similar device first emerged.

We've already seen Samsung and Apple launch their own smart tags in 2021, and the new real-life images all but confirm that the Chinese company is on the verge of joining the pack.

No official name is confirmed just yet, but, contrary to renders that appeared after the patent was first uncovered in January, the Oppo smart tag could turn out to be a circular shape with USB-C connectivity.

The latter design feature would align it more closely to the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, rather than the Apple AirTag, which requires a coin cell battery to operate, and we would expect it to still offer the same trackable capabilities.

The images were first spotted on Weibo and Twitter by leaker Digital Chat Station, which unveiled that the tag will also possess ultra wide-band technology.

Green Factory also has UWB-based tags and supports C port charging. Unlike Apple's AirTag, which requires the replacement of button batteries, it is more environmentally friendly and has different functionality.

Apple’s purpose is to prevent loss. pic.twitter.com/FiC1KWDFr9 — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) April 21, 2021

Naturally, it's not entirely clear whether the design seen below is the final version Oppo is planning to release (or, indeed, if it will release at all), but, if so, it would highly resemble the round Bluetooth tags from both Apple and Samsung.

However, as we've already alluded, when we could see Oppo's take on the smart tag remains to be seen. After whispers first began earlier this year, we expected to see the device unveiled as part of the Oppo Find X3 launch.

With that coming and going with no sighting, however, it's really anybody's guess as to when the tag will arrive.

These latest images hint that the device may land sooner rather than later, but it's one we'll just have to keep one eye on until Oppo has anything official to share.

Writing by Conor Allison.