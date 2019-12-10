Oppo teases new smartwatch, AR glasses, true wireless headphones

Oppo has teased new devices during an event at its Shenzen headquarters - the company will offer true wireless headphones and a smartwatch in the near future, possibly launching them at Mobile World Congress in February.

Levin Liu from Oppo said the smartwatch will be with us early in the new year. No specs yet exist, but as Oppo is close to Qualcomm we'd expect the watch to be running on the next-gen Snapdragon Wear 3300 platform (following up last year's Snapdragon 3100).

The true wireless headphones will include voice assistant support, but it isn't clear if it will also support Google Assistant as well.

Oppo also announced a 5G CPE router as well as some AR glasses. These are quite striking as you can see in the picture above, while they have a fisheye camera, diffractive waveguide technology for placement between AR and the real world plus the ability to reconstruct objects in 3D so you can interact with them.

The router is interesting in terms of the emerging 5G broadband market, because it should provide an alternative choice to Huawei for controversy-wary networks, although HTC also launched its 5G Hub router a few months back, too. The Oppo 5G CPE router uses Qualcomm's X55 modem.