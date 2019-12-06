Oppo is announcing a new device next week that isn't a phone

One of Oppo's execs has revealed the company will be revealing a new device next week...that isn't a phone.

But that's where the details end, So what could it be? A smartwatch? A smart speaker? A TV like sister company OnePlus has launched in India?

Oppo is launching the device during an "innovation day" event, taking place on 10 December at 9.30am at its base in Shenzen, China. That means it'll take place overnight on the 9-10 December in the UK, starting at 1.30am.

Looking forward to this! Also, OPPO will be announcing a smart-device at the event that’s not a smartphone.



What other smart-devices would you like to see from us? #CreateBeyondBoundaries pic.twitter.com/q6wbFFUf9H — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) December 6, 2019

We already know that the snappily-named Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is imminent and we believe it will get a full launch next week as well. We already know it'll be running the on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G platform with integrated 5G. The 'G' means gaming.

The Reno 3 Pro 5G is set to be extremely thin compared to other 5G devices, clocking in at a mere 7.7mm and boasting a 6.5-inch display.

We're also expecting Oppo to debut a flagship 5G phone - replacing the current Oppo Reno 5G - at Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. That phone will be running the new flagship Qualcomm smartphone platform, the Snapdragon 865.

However, that doesn't yet have integrated 5G instead relying on a separate 5G modem (the X55). We believe that's primarily so phone makers can continue pumping out 4G phones featuring the latest hardware. In other words, they'll just miss out the 5G modem in those devices.