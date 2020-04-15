OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger is speedy, efficient and only useful for one phone

Alongside its new smartphone range, OnePlus also unveiled a couple of new accessories, one of them is one of the fastest wireless chargers to be launched to the consumer market. It's called the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger. We know, that's a mouthful.

While there are far too many words in its name, it's an almost entirely literal description of the product: it's a wireless charger that produces 30W of power, ensuring your compatible phone will charge quickly.

Perhaps the only issue there is that the only phone currently compatible with this breed of wireless charging is the OnePlus 8 Pro. It's a proprietary wireless charging technology that enables the 30W power, and the Pro model is the only one in the series equipped with wireless charging.

That's not to say you can't use it with other phones at all. It'll work with most Qi-enabled smartphones, but at a much slower speed. Putting our Galaxy S20 review unit on it, it showed it would take almost three hours to charge it from 30 per cent.

1/6 Pocket-lint

The charger is a fairly standard desk stand which holds the phone upright. From the front, it's a vertical rounded rectangle, but from the side you see that it tapers wider towards the base and has a silver frame all the way around the sides.

Resting the OnePlus 8 Pro in the correct position is as easy is standing it on the rubber-padded ledge at the bottom of the stand, and the subtle protrusion in the middle.

That protrusion ensures the phone isn't resting its entire back isn't in contact with the surface of the charger, allowing air to move freely to help with cooling.

Which brings us nicely on to that fan built inside the charger. It's far from being the first phone charger with a fan inside to keep temperatures low, and it's expected in a charger that delivers so much power at once.

This fan whirs along behind a grille of machined holes in the back to keep air flowing through the slot that runs along the top of the stand's central protrusion/resting point.

In our testing, it charged the OnePlus 8 Pro very efficiently. Just ten minutes resting on the charger was enough to give the phone an additional 20 per cent battery. OnePlus says it can give you 50 per cent in under thirty minutes, and we believe that. It's genuinely fast.

It's not quite as quick as using the included wired Warp Charge 30T that comes in the OnePlus 8 Pro's box, but it is speedy.

What it does do, however, is make an audible noise, which isn't great if you want to use it at night time while you're asleep. Thankfully, you can enable a bedtime mode, which slows down charging speeds and kills the fan to get rid of that noise.

You can enable it manually anytime, or you can turn on a schedule. As you can see in the image above.

The other thing worth noting is that the charger comes with its own, non-removable power supply. It doesn't have a type-C input, so you can't just plug it in to any other power adapter.

Then there's the price. At £69.95, it's not exactly cheap. If your primary use of a wireless charger is to have it on your bedside, charging overnight, you'd be better off going with a cheaper, slower charger that doesn't have a fan in it. It seems a little counter-intuitive to have this powerful, charger by your bed and having it restricted to keep it quiet all night.

If what you want is a convenient, fast charger for your home or work desk that you can pop your phone down on and know that within 30-40 minutes you should have enough power for the day, then the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is definitely worth considering. It's fast, efficient, sturdy and you'll find it virtually impossible to place your phone on it incorrectly.