Nvidia's smoldering RTX 4090 power connector labeled a 'disaster'

(Pocket-lint) - Investigation into overheating Nvidia RTX 4090 power connectors has found that one supplier is particularly problematic and is a "complete disaster".

There's been something of an undercurrent of issues for the power-hungry RTX 4090 with Nvidia dealing with power connectors that like to get altogether too hot and then melt. Now, one report has come to the conclusion that the troublesome 12VHPWR connector is built by one of two different companies. Those companies are NTK and Astron, with the latter one being the hot one and labeled a "complete disaster".

Igor from German tech site Igor’s Lab believes that some particular connectors built by Astron aren't as well soldered as others and that strain relief could be better too. Notably, it also seems that some of the connectors seen by Igor aren't actually built to the company's own schematics which is a concern.

As for other differences between the Astron and NTK, the report also notes that the NTK part is generally better in terms of connection and ease of use, suggesting that an incomplete connection could be causing the overheating people are seeing.

All of that being said, it's also been shown that some NTK connectors can also be made to overheat, suggesting there is even more to this that needs to be unpacked. All we really know is that some Nvidia RTX 4090 power connectors overheat and that most are more than likely going to be fine.

The full report by Igor is well worth a read if you're interested in learning all about what's going down - especially if you have one of those massive graphics cards sitting in your gaming rig right now. You'll find the link down below.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.