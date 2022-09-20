(Pocket-lint) - The next generation of PC graphics hardware is finally here, and it's looking mighty impressive.

At its GTC Event, Nvidia officially announced its GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 cards.

First up was the flagship card, the RTX 4090, which comes with a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X memory and promises to be two to four times faster than the reigning champ, the RTX 3090 Ti.

The beastly new card has four times the processing throughput of the 3090 Ti, and can double the card's framerate on Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Also demoed was Portal with RTX, in which the card offers three times the performance and Nvidia's Racer X real-time simulation demo, which bumps things up to four times the performance.

Then, Nvidia introduced the RTX 4080, which comes in two flavours. It will be available with either 12 or 16GB of GDDR6X memory.

The RTX 4080 brings two to four times the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti, with that four times score also coming from Nvidia's own Racer X demo.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will be available on October 12th at a price of $1599. The RTX 4080 will be available in November with the 16GB variant costing $1199 and the 12GB model going for $899.

As usual, Founders Edition cards are available first, with third-party board partners following afterwards.

Writing by Luke Baker.