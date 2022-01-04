Nvidia reveals the entry-level RTX 3050 GPU

(Pocket-lint) - During Nvidia's special address at CES 2022, the company revealed a number of different things including teasing a new flagship graphics card in the form of the RTX 3090 Ti.

That new high-end GPU is set to offer an expected performance boost of 10 per cent over and above the current RTX 3090. Thanks to 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps and it's set to offer 40 teraflops of GPU performance. Some sources have suggested that this new flagship GPU could set you back as much as $2,000 though.

If you're looking for something more affordable, then you'll be pleased to hear that Nvidia also released a new budget graphics card.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is a budget graphics card designed to be more affordable than the previous entry-level - the RTX 3060. It includes second-generation RT cores as well as third-generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI-enhanced graphics. Nvidia claims this is an affordable way to get ray-traced games at over 60 FPS without breaking the bank.

That's because the RTX 3050 starts at just $249/£239. Assuming you can find one to purchase of course. You'll be able to get one from Nvidia's partners starting from 27 January.