  Nokia is 'up to something', we could see branded devices sooner than expected

Nokia has not gone quietly away after selling its mobile business to Microsoft. Instead it appears to have been hard at work on a new product which has just been teased.

The above photo shows an image tweeted by Nokia with the hashtags #thinkingahead and #Slush14. The words "We're up to something" don't give a lot away. But that date shows we can expect to hear more on the mystery black box tomorrow on 18 November.

So what could this be? At first glance it looks a lot like a set top box, not dissimilar to Apple TV. But that could simply be a box holding something a little more Nokia-like inside, a new phone say. Although with the mobile arm sold off, and Nokia promising to not sell competing products with the Nokia name, we're expecting Nokia to go in a new direction, like TV.

EE TV was recently launched then we reported on Vodafone planning to launch some sort of TV platform too, maybe Nokia is jumping on the bandwagon. Perhaps this isn't so much an entire platform like EE TV offers but rather a streaming box to make TVs smart. So it could be competition for the Roku, Amazon's Fire TV, and Apple TV.

We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out. Check back then for live coverage and full details.

