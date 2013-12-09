  Nokia releases iPod shuffle-sized Bluetooth stereo headset

Nokia has announced an iPod shuffle-sized Bluetooth stereo headset, called the Nokia BH-121.

While sized similarly to an iPod shuffle, Nokia's little gadget doesn't appear to have the same purpose. Essentially, the Nokia BH-121 is a remote control that sits in arm's reach so you don't have to reach inside your pocket to change the song or take a call. It's not detailed how far of a range the Nokia BH-121 has.

It measures 39 x 39 x 12mm and can be attached to your clothing using a secure clip. The Nokia BH-121 is NFC-enabled, connecting with your phone to take calls and play music. There are volume controls, Bluetooth and track control buttons arranged along the edges for easy access while clipped to your shirt. A battery life indicator comes via an LED light.

A pair of in-ear headphones are shipped with the Nokia BH-121 to block out sound, but given a standard 3.5mm headphone jack is found on the device, you can supply your own headphones. As it's a Nokia product, Windows Phone Live Tile support is enabled providing battery life and connectivity status.

The BH-121 will be available for €39 (£33) sometime in December. In typical Nokia fashion, it will ship in cyan, red, yellow, and black to match a Lumia handset.