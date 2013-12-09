  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Nokia gadget news

Nokia releases iPod shuffle-sized Bluetooth stereo headset

|
  Nokia releases iPod shuffle-sized Bluetooth stereo headset

Nokia has announced an iPod shuffle-sized Bluetooth stereo headset, called the Nokia BH-121. 

While sized similarly to an iPod shuffle, Nokia's little gadget doesn't appear to have the same purpose. Essentially, the Nokia BH-121 is a remote control that sits in arm's reach so you don't have to reach inside your pocket to change the song or take a call. It's not detailed how far of a range the Nokia BH-121 has. 

It measures 39 x 39 x 12mm and can be attached to your clothing using a secure clip. The Nokia BH-121 is NFC-enabled, connecting with your phone to take calls and play music. There are volume controls, Bluetooth and track control buttons arranged along the edges for easy access while clipped to your shirt. A battery life indicator comes via an LED light.

A pair of in-ear headphones are shipped with the Nokia BH-121 to block out sound, but given a standard 3.5mm headphone jack is found on the device, you can supply your own headphones. As it's a Nokia product, Windows Phone Live Tile support is enabled providing battery life and connectivity status. 

The BH-121 will be available for €39 (£33) sometime in December. In typical Nokia fashion, it will ship in cyan, red, yellow, and black to match a Lumia handset. 

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2018: Crazy gadgets and gizmos you must see
  2. GoPro toy car lets you film your Hot Wheels stunts
  3. Can't afford a real Bugatti Chiron? Build this Lego Technic model instead
  4. Deal of the day: £80 off Sony Xperia XZ2
  5. Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
  1. 48 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
  2. Jumpers for goalposts no more; Nissan Pitch-R is a self-driving pitch-drawing robot
  3. Watch: Disney made a robot called Stickman that can do somersaults
  4. TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub can double your speeds, improve signal across home
  5. 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise
Comments