  Nokia Guru music accessory leaked in render - to launch in 2013?

Nokia has a new music accessory in the works, according to a leaked render that has just surfaced online.

Notable leakster @evleaks has tweeted a leaked render of a Nokia accessory reportedly dubbed Nokia Guru. It's likely a Bluetooth-enabled headset with NFC support, as the image specifically shows both a universal play sign and "NFC" stamped on the device.

As for what else we can expect, the image also appears to show a Micro-USB port, possibly for charging the device, volume buttons, matching headphones and possibly a clip-on connector on the back.

The tweet gives only the device name, along with the year 2013, hinting that we could see a release sometime soon. This would echo recent reports about Nokia gearing up to launch six new devices at its 22 October event.

The event, called Nokia World, will reportedly set the stage for the Lumia 1520 phablet, Lumia 2520 Windows RT tablet, Lumia 525, which is the successor to the Nokia Lumia 520, and Nokia Asha 502 and Asha 503. They are the successors to the Asha 501.

That means a sixth device is still up for grabs, meaning the Nokia Guru could make its debut in less than 24 hours. Stay tuned for more, as Pocket-lint will have all the latest news from Nokia as it breaks.