Nintendo Game Boy Heat Change Mug brings back gaming memories

Nintendo fans can now show their fondness and nostalgia for the Game Boy with a mug than changes colour when you put hot water in it.

The Nintendo Game Boy Heat Change Mug from Paladone (£8.99) has been designed to reflect the distinctive original 1989 Nintendo Game Boy with its grey colouring and simple button layout.

First introduced to the gaming world in 1989, Nintendo's Game Boy revolutionised portable gaming. It instantly became a hit across the world, selling over 118 million units. The GameBoy became a definitive pop culture icon of the time with the world going crazy for Tetris, Super Mario Land, and eventually pokemon.

By putting hot water in it - we assume that means tea or coffee - you'll see screen of the classic handheld console load up with a game of Super Mario Land; in green, of course. As you drink the contents and the mug cools the screen goes black once again.

Sadly, you can't play Super Mario Land or put the mug in the dishwasher once you're done.

An official licensed Nintendo product, it really looks the part, giving us a real urge to play on the classic GameBoy once more.

The Nintendo Game Boy Heat Change Mug costs around £8.99 and should be available on most online retailers including Amazon and Firebox.