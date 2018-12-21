Nike could soon release a pair of real-life, self-lacing trainers that are sporty and won't break the bank.

In 2015, Nike lit the internet on fire when it paired up with actor Michael J. Fox to launch the Nike Mags, a limited-edition, self-lacing shoe inspired by the trainers that the character Marty McFly wore in Back to the Future. A year later, the company implemented that shoe's "HyperAdapt" self-powered technology into new pair of footwear: a $720 low-cut sneaker you could buy.

Now, Nike is suggesting its self-fitting technology will be brought back once again - this time, in the form of a cheaper shoe for athletes.

On a recent call, SoleCollector heard Nike executives discussing an "Adaptive" basketball shoe. "I’m excited to announce that in the new year we’ll launch a new adaptive performance platform in basketball at the $350 price point," said CEO Mark Parker. "We have a smart shoe designed for the perfect fit, and it’s a major step in advancing and connecting our digital transformation to product."

Nike's Andy Campion later said during the earnings call that this new shoe would launch in spring 2019. The executives didn't describe the upcoming kicks as self-lacing, nor did it make any reference to Back to the Future, but sneaker geeks suggest these could indeed be a basketball version of the Nike Mags. It'll be interesting to see how they look and function, to say the least.

However, Engadget wondered if they might be more like the Jordan XXXIII, which debuted in September with a "FastFit" tightening system.