These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
- Moulded like the outsoles of popular sneakers
- Available in the US at present
If you own an iPhone 7 and like sportswear brand Nike you are in for a real treat. Not only can you get cases for your phone featuring the trademark swoosh, you can now get hard shell protection style like the bottom of your sneakers. No, really.
The Nike Roshe and Nike Air Force 1 iPhone 7 cases are modelled like the outsole patterns of the Roshe and AF1 trainers respectively.
The Roshe version comes in red (Team Crimson) or light green (Green Glow) and is available in the US on Nike.com for $35 (£27).
The Air Force 1 case is "coming soon" on Nike's website. It'll be available in black or blue, also priced at $35.
Of course, Nike isn't the only sports brand with its own iPhone cases. Adidas has an extensive collection as part of its Adidas Originals brand.
We particularly like the Adidas Originals three-stripe Moulded Case in brown suede-effect, available on the UK website for £21.95. It reminds us of kicking around tin cans wearing Gazelles back in the 80s.
If you're looking for something else though, you can always check out our round-up of some of the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases around: Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
We've also got you covered if you the previous generation Apple phones: Best iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus cases: Treat your new Apple devices
- Daily deals: Moto X4 now under £200
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
Comments