These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes

If you own an iPhone 7 and like sportswear brand Nike you are in for a real treat. Not only can you get cases for your phone featuring the trademark swoosh, you can now get hard shell protection style like the bottom of your sneakers. No, really.

The Nike Roshe and Nike Air Force 1 iPhone 7 cases are modelled like the outsole patterns of the Roshe and AF1 trainers respectively.

The Roshe version comes in red (Team Crimson) or light green (Green Glow) and is available in the US on Nike.com for $35 (£27).

The Air Force 1 case is "coming soon" on Nike's website. It'll be available in black or blue, also priced at $35.

Of course, Nike isn't the only sports brand with its own iPhone cases. Adidas has an extensive collection as part of its Adidas Originals brand.

We particularly like the Adidas Originals three-stripe Moulded Case in brown suede-effect, available on the UK website for £21.95. It reminds us of kicking around tin cans wearing Gazelles back in the 80s.

