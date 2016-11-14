You can soon buy Nike's self-lacing trainers, if you have £575 to spare

The future is almost here, and it's expensive.

Nike has been teasing for a while that it will soon release self-lacing trainers inspired by the boots Marty wore in the film Back to the Future II, but now it's finally ready to release them for all consumers to buy. According to Jacques Slade, a YouTube creator known for his sneaker affinity, Nike's upcoming kicks will cost $720 (around £575) when they launch this holiday season.

Just CONFIRMED with NIKE. Hyperadapt 1.0 is NOT $1000. It is $720 releasing on 12/1. pic.twitter.com/eqcwybbRyN — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) November 14, 2016

The HyperAdapt 1.0 shoes, which were revealed in October 2015, teased in May, and confirmed in September, will release on 1 December. They follow Nike's limited edition Air Mags. Only 89 Air Mags were sold to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research. Like the Air Mags, the HyperAdapts will auto-tighten its laces when you hit a sensor, Nike said.

The tightness of the fit can also be adjusted with buttons on the side.