Nike is teasing new trainers that self-lace like those Back to the Future kicks

Nike plans to sell real-life, self-lacing trainers, according to both teaser a video and a blog post it just published.

Although the upcoming shoes don't look like the famous pair worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film Back to The Future II, they do function pretty similarly in that they can automatically tighten your laces for you. Called the HyperAdapt 1.0, the new trainers basically bring to life a dream that many BTTF fans have had for the last three decades: the ability to hit a sensor and have snug kicks.

According to Nike, the HyperAdapt 1.0 trainers have a sensor in the heel that auto-tightens the laces, while buttons on either side of the shoe allow you to adjust the tightness of the fit. Keep in mind these sneakers are different than the actual self-lacing Air Mag trainers directly inspired by Back to the Future. Nike gave a pair of those to Michael J Fox, who played McFly, last October.

READ: Nike to release Marty McFly's self-lacing trainers next spring

Nike said it planned to sell them in limited quantities, but not much has been heard about them since, until now. The HyperAdapt 1.0 trainers have similar technology to what the Air Mags offer, but these will be mass-marketed to customers this year. To buy a pair however, you'll need to be a member of the Nike+ fitness portal. They'll also only be available during the holiday season.

Nike said it will sell them in three different colours. There's no word yet on pricing or global availability.