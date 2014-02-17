  Nike planning genuine Back to the Future power laces on shoes in 2015

Nike is to introduce self-tying power laces, as seen in Back to the Future II, in 2015. Like the pair worn by Marty McFly in the movie, the laces will be driven by an electronic system.

As revealed on shoe site Sole Collector, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield revealed that the company is working on introducing the technology next year. "Are we gonna see power laces in 2015? To that, I say yes," he told attendees at the Jordan Brand's Flight Lab space in New Orleans.

Previously, Nike created Air Mag shoes styled in the same way as those featured in Back To The Future II, but they didn't have power laces. They were released in 2011, with 1,500 pairs sold on eBay in order to raise funds for Michael J Fox's Parkinson's disease research charity on eBay. They did feature an internal power source, but merely glowed.

Hatfield didn't detail if the power laces would be incorporated into similar trainers to the Air Mag range, or if they would be used on more commercial pairs.

It won't be lost on fans of the film that 2015 was the year that Marty McFly arrived in the future in Back to the Future II, so it looks like Nike is staying true to the BTTF timeline. If so, we'd predict that 21 October would be the day to launch them. There's no word if we'll have a Black & Decker pizza hydrator or hoverboard, however.

We've contacted Nike for more information and will update you if we hear more.