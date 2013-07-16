Nike Free Hyperfeel: Super-light running shoe with Lunar technology unveiled

Nike has lifted the lid on Hyperfeel, its latest running shoe that focuses on light weight while delivering a cushioned, smooth ride, thanks to the brand's Lunar mid-sole.

Hyperfeel combines a Flyknit upper section with a soft, cushioned Lunar sole. The shoe is comprised of seven parts to make for a snug, glove-like fit in what the company described as "symbiotic" with the foot.

The 0.7mm rubber outsole is the core of the lightweight running shoe - which weighs in at 6.4oz or 181g (US men's size 10; UK size 9) - but also key to a flexible articulation that moves with the foot. Nike says it's "designed with the foot in motion".

Pocket-lint is at Nike HQ where the product has today been unveiled - we'll be bringing you more details, hands-on pictures and first run impressions after spending some quality time with the latest products. Keep eyes to the site.