  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Nike gadget news

Nike Free Hyperfeel: Super-light running shoe with Lunar technology unveiled

|
1/6  

Nike has lifted the lid on Hyperfeel, its latest running shoe that focuses on light weight while delivering a cushioned, smooth ride, thanks to the brand's Lunar mid-sole.

Hyperfeel combines a Flyknit upper section with a soft, cushioned Lunar sole. The shoe is comprised of seven parts to make for a snug, glove-like fit in what the company described as "symbiotic" with the foot.

The 0.7mm rubber outsole is the core of the lightweight running shoe - which weighs in at 6.4oz or 181g (US men's size 10; UK size 9) - but also key to a flexible articulation that moves with the foot. Nike says it's "designed with the foot in motion".

Pocket-lint is at Nike HQ where the product has today been unveiled - we'll be bringing you more details, hands-on pictures and first run impressions after spending some quality time with the latest products. Keep eyes to the site.

PopularIn Gadgets
Anki Vector is the most adorable toy robot you're ever going to meet
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?
Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
Comments