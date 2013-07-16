Nike Free Flyknit official: New running shoe merges two key technologies for optimum performance

Nike has officially unveiled its latest running shoe: the Nike Free Flyknit.

The combination of the company's current key top running technologies - Free and Flyknit - the Free Flyknits are said to provide a balance of Free's natural motion, with a second-skin-like Flyknit fit.

Unveiled on stage by Nike president Trevor Edwards at an event at Nike HQ in Portland, Oregon, the footwear was promoted as being an "innovation to protect the body and promote full mobility".

Available on August 1, Nike Free Flyknit will be priced at $160 (£106) in the US. UK and Europe prices are yet to be announced.

Pocket-lint is on hand at the Nike event where we'll be getting our hands on the latest running kit and will bring you more info as we have it.