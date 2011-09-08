Nike Air Mag Back To The Future Limited Edition shoes officially released, available on eBay

According to the movie, four years from now they will be the norm, but 1,500 lucky people, here and now in 2011, will actually be able to own a pair of the Nike Air Mag shoes from Back To The Future II.

Nike, teaming up with Parkinson's sufferer and star of the trilogy Michael J Fox, has created 1,500 pairs of the limited edition shoes to auction off for charity on eBay over the next 10 days.

"This project is exciting to me because it brings together three very passionate audiences: the Parkinson’s community, the sneakerheads and Back to the Future fans," says Fox.

"A few moments ago, Nike officially unveiled the Nike Air Mag AKA 'Marty McFly' shoe. As stated earlier, Nike announced that 1,500 pairs of this shoe will be auctioned on eBay, nikemag.eBay.com, with all net proceeds going directly to the Michael J Fox Foundation. The auction will begin tonight and end on September 18 (150 pairs will be posted on eBay per day for 10 days)," reports nicekicks.com, a site that covers trainer and sneaker news.

The shoes, which are almost an exact replica of the trainers in the 80s movie, sadly don't offer power lacing, but they will glow as they are rechargeable.

The design is very similar however, including the glowing LED panel and Nike logo in the strap and the distinctive shape of the upper section. The 2011 "Nike Mag" illuminates with the pinch of the "ear" of the high top, reportedly glowing for 5 hours per charge.

"We wanted to translate the excitement people have for the ‘greatest shoe never made’ and for the Back to the Future into positive action," said Mark Parker, CEO of Nike. "But the long term objective is to raise awareness so the Foundation can achieve their goal of eradicating Parkinson’s disease."

