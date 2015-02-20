Motorola to deliver mysterious boxes to the press next week, teases 'exciting' announcement

Lenovo-owned Motorola is teasing tech journalists right now.

It just sent emails to select members of the press, claiming it has an "exciting announcement" that will take place on 25 February, but only after a mystery box is hand-delivered to them that very morning.

“Motorola is making an exciting announcement next week and wants you to be in the front row. The best part? You get to choose where and when you’d like to experience it. Everything you need fits inside one box, which we will deliver to your doorstep on Wednesday," explained the company in its email.

There's no indication about what will be inside the box or even announced by the company, though several reports have suggested Motorola could be gearing up to unveil a new product. It could be another Moto X, a next-generation Moto 360, or maybe an entirely new product and product category.



It might even have something to do with virtual reality, considering many other tech companies have been jumping on that bandwagon. The "everything you need fits inside one box" thing suggests a Google Cardboard-like device, for instance, but that's just speculation.

Let us know in the comments what you think Motorola has planned.

READ: Here’s how to remove Superfish spyware from Lenovo PCs