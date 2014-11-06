Motorola begins selling Moto 360 with metal bands and more

Motorola has launched the Moto 360 with metal and interchangeable bands.

The metal watch designs are available in light and dark grey-ish colours for $299 each. The company also promised to debut a version of the Moto 360 with slimmer metal bands around the holidays. A light metal finish will cost $299, while a champagne gold finish will cost $329.

"Moto 360 now comes with metal bands that are as durable as they are beautiful. Crafted from aircraft-grade stainless steel, these bands feature a modern, contemporary tri-link design that complements the round face of Moto 360," explained Motorola.

If you already have a Moto 360, you can also buy new interchangeable bands in the colours stone, black, or cognac leather. Motorola is even selling just light and dark metal bands through its website. Apart from new bands, Motorola said a software update is coming.

An upcoming update on the Moto Connect app will soon let you customise Moto 360 watch faces. You'll be able to change background image, tick mark styles, watch hand designs, and more. You can expect the update to land over the few days, alongside Moto Body.

Moto Body is considered a fitness experience, according to Motorola, and it'll let you track your steps, distance, heart rate, and calories.

