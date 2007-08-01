Mio launches A501 GPS PDA Phone

Mio Technology has launched the new A501, a "multi-dimensional" device combining mobile phone, GPS handset and Windows Mobile 5.0 PDA.

With the claim to be opening up GPS phones to ordinary folk, the A501 costs £339.99, although at that not exactly entry-level price point we'd have hoped for the more up-to-date Windows Mobile 6.0.

The A501 contains the SiRFstar III GPS receiver and boasts an intuitive interface for route planning.

Combined with Mio's navigational software A501 users have access to thousands of Points of Interest, speed cameras and maps of 22 European countries.

The A501 is powered by Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0 which gives users desktop contacts, calendar software and push e-mail.

Mio claims that the Quad-band GSM/GPRS with EDGE technology means the transfer rates approach 3G speeds.

The A501 also has a 2-megapixel camera with auto focus and flash and the memory can be expanded up to 2GB with a standard SD/MMC card.

Available now, more info via the link below.