CeBIT 2006: Mio launch 6 new GPS units including A701

Mio, has launched six new satellite navigation devices at CeBIT in Hannover, Germany hoping to offer something for everyone.

The new range includes models with integrated Traffic Message Channel (TMC) service, speed camera alerts, navigation to Outlook contacts and Bluetooth hands-free calling as well as the latest 20 channel SiRFstar III GPS receiver. The new range also sees the launch of Mio Map version 3.

The flagship model is the Mio A701, a phone, office and sat-nav in the palm of your hand. The phone is a fully-functional tri-band/GPRS Windows PDA phone with a 2.7-inch TFT touch screen, Bluetooth and a 1.3 megapixel camera alongside the SiRFstar III GPS receiver.

Specs include a 520MHz Intel processor, 192MB of internal memory with expansion to 2GB with standard SD or MMC memory cards, 4 hours talktime, up to 200 hours standby, simultaneous calling and navigation with MioMap v2, one touch calling of points of interest (restaurants, cinemas etc.) and for the geeks out there the ability to text GPS co-ordinates. The Mio A701 with cost £649 and be available in March.

The Mio C710 features maps of 24 European countries pre-installed on the internal 2GB flash memory while, cross-border route planning and navigation, integrated TMC receiver, MP3 player, Photo viewer and distance/weight/currency converter/calculator and built-in Bluetooth.

The C510E will offer maps of one region and major roads of Europe pre-installed on internal memory; package contains maps of 24 European countries on DVD, optional TMC receiver accessory, and built-in Bluetooth.

The Mio C210 comes with the SiRFstar III GPS receiver, a 400MHz processor and touch screen destination entry and is the company's entry level device. Maps of one region and major roads of Europe preinstalled on internal flash memory of 512MB.

Based on the A201, the company has launched two new PDA products; the Mio P550/P350. The P550 includes Wi-Fi connectivity and Skype pre-installed, while both feature Bluetooth. Like the other models in the range both feature a 400Mhz processor and the SiRFstar III GPS receiver.

The Mio P550 and Mio P350 are available in April and will cost £369 and £269 respectively.

The Mio C210, Mio C710 and Mio C510E will be available in May and cost £299, £549 and £399 respectively.