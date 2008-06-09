Zune gets docking alarm clock
iHome has launched the ZN9, the world’s first clock radio for Microsoft's Zune media player.
The ZN9 offers the same kind of features and functionality as iPod-flavoured offerings have been doing for years, such as the options to wake and go to sleep to your Zune music.
In addition there's AM/FM radio presets, a "7-5-2" feature for separate weekday and weekend alarm times, and an extra large, backlit LCD display with dimmer.
Microsoft's Zune, only available in the States, has suffered a blow recently with the news that major US retailer Games Stop has decided to stop stocking the range due to lack of consumer interest.
The device has seen lack-lustre sales since its launch in 2006 despite the introduction of improved second-gen players last year. Microsoft has said it will not get a UK launch until it hits third-gen stage.
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
- TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
- The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
Comments